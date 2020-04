HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg School District is making sure its younger students are staying busy at home.

On Tuesday, the district handed out free “learning at home” bags, which included: a Spanish and English version of “Curious George Builds a Treehouse,” an activity sheet, and PBS kids’ programming schedule.

The district also received 1,200 children’s books through a donation from WITF. Those books will be given out during the district’s grab and go meal distributions.