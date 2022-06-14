PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra’s series of free concerts over the July 4 weekend returns this summer after a two-year pause.

“We can’t wait to share this uplifting program with our audiences. The HSO Summer Series is a real family favorite, and I am so pleased that we can once again present these fun, free concerts across the region,” said Matthew Herren, executive director of the orchestra, in a press release.

The concerts will take place at the following locations and times:

June 30, 8 p.m. — Lebanon Valley College campus, Annville

July 1, 7:30 p.m. — Millerstown Community Park, Perry County

July 2, 8 p.m. — Negley Park, Lemoyne

July 3, 8 p.m. — Dickinson College campus, Carlisle

July 4, 7:30 p.m. — Reservoir Park, Harrisburg

The final concert at Reservoir Park will be followed by the city’s Independence Day fireworks show, and Diane Wilson Bedford will perform before the orchestra at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.

All five performances and parking at each venue are free. Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy an evening of family-friendly patriotic music.

HSO will open its 2022-2023 season at the Forum in October. Learn more about the orchestra, its Summer Concert Series, and inclement weather venues for the weekend of summer shows here.