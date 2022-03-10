HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly 404,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies will be delivered on Saturday, March 12, to locations in Selinsgrove, Scranton, Harrisburg, and York. The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania’s annual Mega Drop will be out and about all day distributing the boxes.

In York, the “That’s What Cheese Said” food truck will be open and selling food from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Mega Drop will take place at all of the following locations:

Parks Warehouse, Harrisburg , 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. York Water Company (Mount Rose location), York , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Susquehanna Mall, Selinsgrove, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PNC Field, Scranton, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All money raised through the Girl Scout Cookie Program remains local and helps girls fund their Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) and adventures. Consumers can purchase their favorite Girl Scout Cookies using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder.