HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Happy “Back to the Future Day!” The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg hosted a “Pop-nology” exhibit.

The classic film franchise features Marty McFly and Doc Brown. Fans of the series know that in the second film the two characters travel decades into the future, arriving on Oct. 21, 2015.

“This is back to the future day, October 21, 2022. Great Scott! The flux capacitor works!” said a Doc Brown impersonator at the Whitaker Center.

Even the time-traveling Delorean was there!

“This is very exciting because this is the largest exhibit Whitaker Center has ever hosted,” said Ted Brown, CEO and President of the Whitaker Center.

The “Pop-nology” exhibit features a blend of science fiction, and science fact.

“There will be an exhibit based around the Jurassic Park, Jurassic World franchise, Mars Rover, a lot of space, space is really hot right now, we have a virtual Mars lander that kids can operate, virtual flight simulators, things like that,” added Brown.

Part of the fun is seeing how fictional technology, like R2D2 from Star Wars, helped pave the way for real like technology like robot vacuum cleaners that millions of people use every day.

“A tinkerer area that goes through the mind of the inventor, again it’s all about sparking young minds’ interest in technology,” said Brown.

The Whitaker Center’s newly added PNC Innovation Zone, which uses video games to guide kids towards careers in STEM and STEAM, pairs well with the “Pop-nology” exhibit.

“We’re the first science center in the country that has a purpose built area to use video games to get kids interested in STEM and STEAM. And this is really similar to that too. You kind of meet the kids where they are,” said Brown.

So whether you want to hop back to the future in the DeLorean or learn how we got from Star Trek’s fantastical communicators to the smartphones we own today.

“Cities in general need people to be coming into the urban area. And especially a capital city,” said Brown. “And there’s a lot of really cool stuff happening in Harrisburg right now.”