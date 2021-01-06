Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Amy Runyon

This morning we say thank you to Amy Runyon.
She is a pharmacist at Weis Pharmacy in Carlisle.
We want to recognize the men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Send in submissions of local doctors, nurses, first responders, and other healthcare workers who are putting in the time and sacrifice to keep all of us healthy. We’ll feature them in our newscasts.
