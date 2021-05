HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Pennsylvania continues to struggle with vaccine hesitancy and faces a COVID-19 vaccine surplus, but the demand for answers has never been higher.

It's been over 14 months since the U.S. announced its first confirmed COVID-19 related death and since then, major questions have remained unanswered. But as conditions edge ever closer towards a return to 'normalcy,' new light is being shed.