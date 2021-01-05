Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Leah Chesney Frick

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we say thank you to Leah Chesney Frick of Carlisle.

She’s a registered nurse in the ICU department at UPMC Pinnacle’s West Shore location.

We want to recognize the men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Send in submissions of local doctors, nurses, first responders, and other healthcare workers who are putting in the time and sacrifice to keep all of us healthy. We’ll feature them in our newscasts.