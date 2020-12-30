Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Leanne Miller

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This morning we thank Leanne Miller. She is a licensed practical nurse at Cumberland Crossing.

We want to recognize the men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Send in submissions of local doctors, nurses, first responders and other healthcare workers who are putting in the time and sacrifice to keep all of us healthy. We’ll feature them in our newscasts.

