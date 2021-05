"Hi. My question to you is how much longer do you think we'll have to wear masks in school for," Matthew asked.

"I anticipate that this next school year we're going into the school year wearing masks," said Dr. Katherine Shedlock of Penn State Health. "Maybe during the school year those precautions might be lifted, but again it depends on all the factors that are in place such as how many people get the vaccine and what the Coronavirus numbers look like at that time."