LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Dozens of people gathered in Lancaster's Penn Square Saturday night for a vigil and rally in celebration of Asian life. The county may have a small Asian population, but organizers say it's important to stand up against hatred.

Reports of hate crimes against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community have been on the rise over the last year. The rally in Lancaster was to show that hate has no place in the Midstate.