HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — City Council President Wanda Williams beat out incumbent Mayor Eric Papenfuse in the Democratic primary Tuesday, meaning she will face Republican Timothy Rowbottom in November.

She got about 29% of the vote, which was more than her contenders Papenfuse, businessman Dave Shankweiler, former councilman Otto Banks and Kevin Knox of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.