Heart of the Midstate: A dying Midstate man spends his final days helping others

























A man in his twenties says being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer is the best thing that’s ever happened to him because it’s giving him a platform to help others. In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we introduce you to Eric Erdman who has months to live and is spending his final days helping others.

The “Give a Child a Voice” foundation’s slogan is “Break the silence, give a child a voice”. The goal of the foundation is to make the world a better place to live for children. They focus on three main things. Ending child abuse, bullying, and life-threatening illnesses for children.

Eric is a Millersburg native and has personally dealt with all three things in his life. He was abused as a child, bullied as a young adult and was later diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He only has a few months to live but is focused on making the world a better place for others.

Among many other things, Eric’s foundation transformed and refurbished his high school’s gym, Millersburg Area High School. Renovations cost more than $300,000 and then they went on to pay it forward and refurbish the rival school’s gym also. They plan on doing another one.

Eric’s Aunt, Angela Ruch, went back to NASCAR to race for “Give a child a voice”. She’s racing for Eric and using that platform to help raise awareness. Eric says he knows the foundation is changing this world for the better. When he passes away he hopes his foundation will continue for years to come.

To get involved or to learn more about Give a Child a Voice, click here.