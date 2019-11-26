Heart of the Midstate: An Unexpected Friendship

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Our Heart of the Midstate segment highlights an inspirational person or organization in the community every week. Scroll to the bottom of this story to find out how to nominate someone.

Heather Hart and Muzhdah A. formed an unexpected friendship under unusual circumstances. Both women live in Mechanicsburg, PA with their husbands and children. Heather is from the Midstate and Muzhdah is from Kurdistan but had to flee to the states because her family was in danger.

At first glance, Heather and Muzhdah are from different worlds. Heather grew up in Pennsylvania and never met a refugee. Muzhdah grew up in the Middle East where she had to flee because her family was being threatened. However, both grew up with strong family bonds and a sharp sense of humor.

In 2016 Heather started volunteering with Catholic Charities and a refugee response team at a local church in Mechanicsburg to help resettled refugees and immigrant neighbors. The program is only meant to last for 3 months, but she would form a bond with Muzhdah that would bloom for years to come.

“There are so many wonderful stories I could share about American families welcoming new neighbors, friendships forming, classmates playing together, etc.,” said Hart. “It’s very easy to help someone just by being a friend, by offering to be a neighbor, by offering friendship, because you’re going to get a friend in return from that.”

