Heart of the Midstate: ‘Be Kind’ Football game

Hershey High School students are organizing an event for their football game Friday to spread kindness and raise mental health awareness.

Clare Canavan, Jacob Drexler and Julia Briselli are Co-Presidents of Hershey High School’s ‘Students Against Destructive Decisions’ club. They’re teaming up with the community and Hershey’s “We Matter” Club to put on the 3rd annual ‘Be Kind’ Football game. The Athletic Director, Mr. Govern, is helping the students plan the event and will be make an announcement during the game about suicide awareness.

Students say their goal is to get rid of the stigma around mental health illnesses and spread positivity in the community.

The game will be a purple out, and there will be face-paint, games and tables with information about mental health.

The game is Friday, October 11th, 2019 at 7:00pm at Milton Hershey School’s Henry Hershey Field. Hershey Football will be taking on McDevitt High School. For more information about the game go to the Hershey High School website by clicking here.