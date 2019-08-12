Heart of the Midstate: Child organ donor saves 4 lives

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re remembering a child organ donor, Noah Asid, whose donations went on to save the lives of 4 people.

Noah’s 7th Annual Living Legacy Ride is taking place Saturday, August 17th at the Hanover Fraternal Order of Eagles #1406. The address is 105 Park Street in Hanover, PA. Registration will take place between 9:00 am-11:00 am. The cost is $10.00 a vehicle and $5.00 a passenger. All vehicles are welcomed.

A breakfast buffet will be available from 8:00 am-11:00 am. All proceeds go to The Living Legacy Foundation.

You can participate by sending a monetary donation. It will be matched dollar for dollar by the Hanover Fraternal Order of Eagles #1406. To send those donations send a check to 105 Park Street in Hanover, PA. Fill out the memo to Noah’s Ride.

If you’re interested in becoming an organ donor click here.