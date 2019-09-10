Heart of the Midstate: Doctors using music to help heal children

In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we’re focusing on the World Surgical Foundation, a nonprofit that uses music to help children around the world get much-needed surgeries. We are talking with Dr. Domingo T. Alvear, Founder, and Chairman of the Foundation, and Lorraine Bock, DNP, CRNP. Bock is a nurse from Carlisle who teaches at Penn State College of Nursing in Hershey and is president of the WSF board. Lorraine has been on several WSF missions and is heading to Honduras with Dr. Alvear and the team from Sept. 21-29.

To learn more about the WSF mission or to see videos and photos click here.

Violinist Odin Rathnam will be performing the benefit concert “Music and Healing” for World Surgical Foundation on Sunday, September 15th at the Forum in Harrisburg. Click here to learn more about the event.

They will be using a bench copy of the 1755 Bartolomeo Calvarola violin he used for 14 years with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra. Scott Hershey of Hershey Violins, Mechanicsburg, handcrafted the violin in 2009. Odin says, “Over my years as concertmaster with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, I’ve been loaned instruments made by Antonio Stradivarius and Giovanni Guadagnini and other great Italian masters. This violin will more than hold its own in sound against any of them.”

He and Robert Koenig, pianist, will perform works by Debussy, Leclair, Ysaye, and Strauss. And the Halo Halo Youth Dancers also will perform a traditional Philippine routine. Those in charge of the event say it’s going to be a concert for a worthwhile and charitable cause – healing children around the world! To hear Odin playing the violin click the Facebook link here.