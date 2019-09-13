Heart of the Midstate: High school students host 5k to educate about substance abuse

Some Cumberland Valley High School students are spending this weekend educating friends, family and the general public about signs and dangers of substance abuse with their 5K for Freedom.

They’re hosting a 5K walk/run Saturday, Sept. 14th at Cumberland Valley High, 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg PA from 9:30 am – 11:30 am. The event is open to the public. There will be a walk/run, food trucks, exhibits and on-side resources to help educate about substance abuse.

The group has taken the initiative to educate their fellow students and faculty, as well as the surrounding communities, and is hosting the 5K for Freedom to raise awareness and donations for organizations like Sara’s House of Hope and the I Care Foundation.

Rep. Greg Rothman and Rep. Sheryl Delozier are set to welcome participants at 9:30 am and provide updates on programs and resources available to limit prescription opioid abuse and combat the opioid epidemic. Also joining the team will be Certified Recovery Specialist with Faces and Voices of Recovery, Keegan Wicks.

If you can’t make it for the event Saturday tune in digitally Monday morning for a recap of the event and how local leaders will continue the efforts moving forward. Our Heart of the Midstate segment will air Monday, Sept. 16th at 8:50 am on the ABC27 News Facebook Page.

In the Heart of the Midstate segment we will be chatting with Cumberland Valley Senior and 5k for Freedom co-chair Anike Heller about why she thinks substance abuse education is so important for her peers and elders. We will also be chatting with Sabrina Lindsay, the Social Studies Supervisor for Cumberland Valley School District and the Advisor for the student run club and 5K about how this group has positively impacted their school. Finally we will be chatting with Heather Hart who works with Drug Free Workplace of PA about why this event is so important for our entire Midstate Community.