Heart of the Midstate: Hope Springs Farms helping the developmentally disabled

Every week we focus on an inspirational person or organization for our Heart of the Midstate segment. This week’s Heart of the Midstate is about Hope Springs Farm.

According to their website the mission of Hope Springs Farm is to provide a better life for adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as autism. It’s to give them a meaningful day through joyful group activities within the community and on a family farm setting that lead to satisfying friendships.

To learn more about the Hope Springs Farm organization, watch a short video by clicking here. To visit the website go to www.HopeSpringsFarm.org. To learn about how to donate to the organization click here. For more information about Sharing Hope Donations click here.

The Annual Christmas Cookie Sale is Saturday December 14, 2019 from 11am to 3pm. (Flyer below)