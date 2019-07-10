Heart of the Midstate: Summer Dog Camp teaching dogs to help people

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate we’re featuring the Susquehanna Serice Dogs’ Summer Dog Camp. In the camp, kids are helping service dogs learn the vital skills they need to someday go on and help humans with disabilities.

Campers ages 10-14 learn valuable skills to help train the Susquehanna Service Dogs. Each day, campers have the opportunity to work hands-on with their own service dog to perform the tasks the dogs need to become working dogs. These tasks include taking their dog out in public and learning the fundamentals of basic dog care. It also includes clicker training which is a positive reinforcement training method used for these dogs.

Parents, family, and friends are invited to the graduation ceremony on the last day of camp to see each camper show off what they and the dog learned that week.

The camp runs from July 8-12 and July 15-19. This years camp is full. To learn more about the program click here.