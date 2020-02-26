Heart of the Midstate: Bowl for a cause with Big Brothers Big Sisters

In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we’re talking with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. They’re inviting you to bowl for a good cause at your local bowling alley in March and April. BBBSCR’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake event raises money to support mentoring relationships with hundreds of kids in the community each year.

“Bowl for Kids’ Sake is an ideal event for a family outing or corporate team building challenge,” says President & CEO Maddie Young. “Every year we are humbled by the incredible dedication of our communities, corporate partners and volunteers. We welcome hundreds of supporters at Bowl for Kids’ Sake annually and this year we have many new participants who haven’t bowled with us before. We are expanding our event to raise the necessary funds to meet the needs of the kids we serve.”

Registration is open for Bowl for Kids’ Sake with a total of eight sessions to choose from:

• Saturday, March 14th at 1:00pm & 3:30pm. ABC West, Mechanicsburg.

• Sunday, March 15th at 2:00pm. ABC West, Mechanicsburg.

• Thursday, March 26th at 6:00pm. Midway Bowl, Carlisle.

• Saturday, April 28th at 12:00pm & 2:30pm. ABC North, Harrisburg

• Friday, April 24th at 6:30pm. Palmyra Bowling, Palmyra.

• Saturday, April 25th at 2:30pm. ABC East, Harrisburg.

Lanes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so teams are encouraged to register early. Teams may register at CAPBIGS.ORG/EVENTS and companies interested in sponsoring or setting up a corporate bowl for their employees are asked to contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at events@capbigs.org or (717) 236-0199.

Teams are made up of five people. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $80, which is a total of $400 for a team of five but some teams raise up to and beyond $1,000. This year’s event goal is to raise $150,000. All proceeds from the event stay local. Each team at Bowl for Kids’ Sake will enjoy two games of bowling, free shoe rentals, pizza, drinks, music, t-shirts and raffle prizes.

“This event is our largest and longest running annual fundraiser and is vital to sustaining the mentoring relationships we foster year-to-year,” says Young.