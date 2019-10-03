Heart of the Midstate: Cancer survivor shares struggles and giving back through the Light the Night Walk

Friday night many will walk in York County to celebrate, honor and remember those touched by cancer. In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re talking with Tim Card, a cancer survivor.

Tim is sharing his struggle and talking about the importance of Friday’s walk and why he and others participate.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk funds treatments that are saving the lives of patients today. LLS is making cures happen by providing patient support services, advocating for lifesaving treatments and pioneering cancer research.

The efforts of LLC are to help current cancer patients, not someday, but today. Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of the mission.

The Light The Night walk will be held Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The walkers will meet at the John Wright Restaurant, 234 North Front Street, Wrightsville.

To register, donate and for more information about the walk, click here: https://www.lightthenight.org/events/lancaster-york

To speak one-on-one with an information specialist about blood cancer call 1-800-955-4572 or e-mail them at infocenter@lls.org.

You can do a live online chat from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. by going to: www.lls.org