Heart of the Midstate: Autism with a crown

Meet Miss York County 2019 who is using her crown to spread awareness about autism and the early warning signs.

This week we’re highlighting Abigail Bachman. She was crowned as Miss York County in January 2019 and is spending her year of service promoting her social impact initiative Early Autism Awareness and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Bachman is a senior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was born and raised in York County and is a graduate of South Western High School.

Bachman visits in-home daycares and mommy and me playgroups to talk about the early signs of autism. She has attended the Lehigh Valley Autism Speaks Walk and The Tommy Foundation Walk, raising over $1,000.

This year at the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition in June, Bachman placed as second runner-up and received the Miss Pennsylvania Miracle Maker Award. This award was received for raising over $2,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Bachman will continue her year as Miss York County until she crowns her successor in January 2020.