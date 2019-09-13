Students host 5K to educate public about substance abuse

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – September is National Recovery Month. This weekend, some Cumberland Valley High School students are educating friends, family and the general public about signs and dangers of substance abuse with their event, 5K for Freedom.

The walk is sponsored by Drug Free Workplace PA & Family Education and the West Shore Free Addiction Task Force.

The group is hosting a 5K walk/run at Cumberland Valley High on Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is open to the public.

There will be a walk/run, food trucks, exhibits, and on-side resources to help educate about substance abuse.

Course map for 5K to Freedom

The students are taking the initiative to educate their fellow students and faculty, as well as the surrounding communities. They’re hosting the 5K for Freedom to raise awareness and donations for organizations like Sara’s House of Hope and the I Care Foundation.

Here are statistics according to 5K for Freedom:

In 2016, 11.5+ million people reported misuse of pain medication

Thirty Americans die every day from overdoses

One in three U.S. families suffers from the effects of a person struggling with substance abuse.

State Reps. Greg Rothman and Sheryl Delozier are set to welcome participants at 9:30 a.m. and provide updates on programs and resources available to limit prescription opioid abuse and combat the opioid epidemic. Also joining the team will be Certified Recovery Specialist with Faces and Voices of Recovery, Keegan Wicks.

If you can’t make it for the event Saturday, tune in digitally Monday morning for a recap of the event about how local leaders will continue the efforts moving forward. Our Heart of the Midstate segment will air Monday, Sept. 16 at 8:50 am on the ABC27 News Facebook Page.

In the Heart of the Midstate segment, we will be chatting with Cumberland Valley Junior and 5K for Freedom co-chair Anike Heller about why she thinks substance abuse education is so important for her peers and the community as a whole.

We will also be chatting with Sabrina Lindsay, the social studies supervisor for Cumberland Valley School District and the advisor for the student-run club and 5K about how this group has positively impacted their school.

Finally, we will be chatting with Heather Hart who works with Drug Free Workplace of PA about why this event is so important for our entire Midstate community.