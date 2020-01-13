Heart of the Midstate: Icin’ Out Childhood Cancer fundraiser

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we’re highlighting the family behind a local fundraiser to help combat childhood cancer.

C.J. Ford was diagnosed in August 2018 with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) at the age of 21. His family says he was finishing up summer classes at HACC when he was diagnosed. Since then, he began classes again and was just short of straight A’s. He gets his spinal tap and chemo in the morning and is at class that same evening. He’s being treated at Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey and is one of many Four Diamonds children.

His family says Four Diamonds has been a lifesaver, and that’s all thanks to Penn State’s Dance Marathon (THON). C.J.’s family has been connected with THON for years. Every year, THON brings families together with current students for one weekend of athlete meet and greets, story sharing, and dancing. The 48 hour event is run and managed by students looking to bring awareness to all forms of childhood cancer.

The Fords have decided to try and contribute. Icin’ Out Childhood Cancer is a local fundraiser in which people of all ages can come out to Twin Ponds East Skating Rink in Harrisburg and ice skate. There are auction items and raffle drawings for various trips and baskets. All money raised is donated to THON. Icin’ Out Childhood Cancer is happening Saturday, March 21st, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.