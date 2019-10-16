Heart of the Midstate: Many will go ‘Over the Edge’ to help local children

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate segment we’re focusing on a local inspirational program and many who are working to help fund it. The group is called Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR). They’re raising funds for their youth mentoring program in a unique way. They’re going “Over the Edge” rappelling down a 18 stories!

The goal of the event is to raise $100,000 to grow and sustain BBBSR’s local youth mentoring programs. This local affiliate of the national program serves five counties, including Dauphin County, where the event takes place. Big Brothers Big Sisters is an evidence-base program with positive outcomes including children in the program achieving higher aspirations, greater confidence, educational success, and better relationships.

This Thursday and Friday, October 17th and 18th, those who raised $1,000 for the cause will rappel 18 stories down the Market Square Plaza building in Harrisburg. Everyone is invited to stop by the Market Square Plaza building, 17 N 2nd Street on Friday, Oct. 18th between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm to watch and cheer on the Over the Edge participants.

One of the participants is ABC27’s Ali Lanyon. Watch the segment to learn about how her experience was last year and what she’s looking forward to most about the experience. To help Lanyon reach her goal of donating $1,000 to the organization, click here.

Ali Lanyon goes “Over the Edge” in 2018. In doing so, she raised $1,100 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.

Organizers said among the participants are police officers who serve as youth mentors program called “Bigs in Blue.” Companies and individuals are encouraged to stop by Friday to support your local law. This year, officers from Lower Paxton Township PD, Mechanicsburg Borough PD, Silver Spring Township PD, Susquehanna Township PD and Swatara Township PD are rappelling 18 stories. Each of these departments is a “Bigs in Blue” program partner, mentoring youth in the communities they serve and protect.















To see the story of a Big Brothers Big sisters pair, Blake Shroy and Erin Kulp click here. To donate to Blake Shroy’s fundraising page click here. To donate to Erin Kulp’s fundraising page click here. The money from all these campaigns goes toward the same ultimate cause of helping local children thrive in the Midstate. For more information about the organization, the event or how to get involved click the main web page here.