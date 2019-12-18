Heart of the Midstate: Miss Liberty Bell

Miss Liberty Bell 2019, Jenna Martorana, advocates for those like herself with mental health conditions by partnering with local mental health organizations. By competing in the Miss America Organization, she has had the opportunity to share her social impact initiative, #CureStigma, a campaign the National Alliance on Mental Illness created.

She held the title of Miss Red Rose City last year and is a graduate of Millersville University. She is now pursuing a masters degree in school counseling at Kutztown University. In this Heart of the Midstate segment ABC27’s Michella Drapac talks with Martorana as she continues to cure the stigma as Miss Liberty Bell.

She’s sharing her story with others, helping Girl Scouts earn their mental health awareness badge, and participates in walks to raise awareness and money to end the stigma and promote the NAMI KU club to help students at Kutztown University. Here is the national website where you can search for your local NAMI chapter.