Heart of the Midstate: Time and financial management during the holidays

Today we're talking with an expert about how to manage your time & finances during the holiday season. In this week's Heart of the Midstate @Christineabc27 is sitting down with Kim Kenawell-Hoffecker. Kim is a Midstate mom, Financial Advisor, Volunteer Emergency Services Worker and promotes body positivity at the dance studio she co-owns with 4 other woman.

This week we’re highlighting Kim Kenawell-Hoffecker. Kim is a Midstate mom who owns her own financial business, an Emergency Services volunteer and helps promote body positivity at the dance studio she co-owns. We’re focusing on time management and financial management during the holiday season. Watch the above video for her advice.

Kim is one of a handful of female firefighters in central Pennsylvania who has devoted more than 28 years to safeguarding and protecting the capital city region. She serves on 2 critical response teams, Cumberland County CISM Team and South Central PA CISM Team.

“Financial advising is not unlike emergency services or crisis responses,” said Kim. “In all of those situations, we’re entering the unknown and making quick, strategic decisions”. Those who know Kim say she demonstrates excellence, leadership, and is an inspiring role model for women on pursuing achieving their highest potential.

After more than two decades as a wealth advisor with a national wirehouse, Kim embraced entrepreneurship with a contagious spirit. In 2017, she co-founded Avantra Family Wealth. Kim teaches students how to reduce student debt, adults how to reach financial independence and specializes in helping women going through divorces to achieve financial independence. Kim was honored in 2019 as a Central Penn Business Journal Woman of Influence and in September as the winner of the West Shore Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Visionary Award recipient.

Finally, Kim loves helping women build confidence and achieve their health and wellness goals. She is the CEO of Wevodau Dance Center which offers Zumba, jazz, ballet and more. “We’re focused on building the next generation not through competition, but through positive leadership and role modeling,” said Kim. “We want to teach kids and adults to love who and what they are, in an environment blind to color, sex, race, origin, and religion.”

To get in touch with Kim you can E-mail her at Kim_Kenawell@AvantraFamilyWealth.com or call her at (717) 276-1501.

