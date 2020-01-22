Heart of the Midstate: Special Olympics PA, 15th Annual Capital Area Polar Plunge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we’re highlighting the more than 300 brave souls, who will jump into the lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park – Conewago Day Use Area in Wellsville this weekend for Special Olympic athletes in Pennsylvania.

The 15th Annual Capital Area Polar Plunge is hosted by Special Olympics PA – Area M. It’s happening Saturday, January 25. Registration is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. There will be a costume contest at 11:00 a.m. Awards and opening ceremonies will immediately follow.

The first wave of polar plungers will get in the water at 12 p.m. There is a $50 minimum to participate. Participants will receive an event t-shirt. There are prizes available for those who raise $200 or more.

The Capital Area Polar Plunge supports Special Olympics PA – Area M, which trains athletes in Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry and Northern York Counties. In Area M, over 2,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities are given the opportunity to train and compete in 20 different sports throughout the year for free. It’s made possible, in part, because of the money raised through the Capital Area Polar Plunge, which is Special Olympics PA – Area M’s largest fundraiser.