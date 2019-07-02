Heart of the Midstate: Summer Shoe Drive

In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re highlighting a nonprofit that is collecting shoes for Midstate children in need. The Summer Shoe Drive continues through the end of July, shoes will be distributed in August in time for the new school year.

The mission of the nonprofit ‘Kick in for Kids’ is to provide financial help to students and families from the Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, and Mechanicsburg school districts who are dealing with temporary hardship until more long-term assistance can be arranged.

How can you help? You have 2 options:

Drop off gently used or new shoes to the Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA. The address is 4 Flowers Drive, Ste 2 Mechanicsburg, PA. It’s behind the Silver Spring Municipal Building.

Order online (Amazon or website of choice) and send to the Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA. The address is 4 Flowers Drive, Ste 2 Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

For more details about how to donate click http://www.kickinforkids.net/ or www.FASofCentralPA.com