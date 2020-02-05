Heart of the Midstate: Valentine’s huggers for seniors

In this Heart of the Midstate segment, we’re highlighting the people with Visiting Angels, an in-home senior care company, who are surprising local seniors at their homes on the week of Valentine’s Day with a hug. The organization says, this will help the elderly, who are feeling alone and isolated.

“We’re taking the time to deliver hugs the week of Valentine’s Day because studies show a heartfelt hug is a great stress buster, it can help lower blood pressure, and even mitigate cold symptoms,” says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. “Statistics show one-fifth of our nation’s seniors feel isolated. Our caregivers are in the homes of seniors daily, to keep them as active as possible. They help them with daily tasks like getting dressed for the day or making meals. These designated huggers are stepping in to reassure seniors during this heartwarming time of the year that they are not alone and there are people who care about them.”

Starting Monday, February 10th, you can head out with Visiting Angels as a designated hugger and surprise local seniors.

