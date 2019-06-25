Heart of the Midstate: Hope for the "unemployable" A Midstate program is offering hope, opportunity and employment potential to those who are considered "undesirable or unemployable". In this week's Heart of the Midstate, ABC 27's Christine McLarty is chatting with the Tri-County OIC about their Ex-offender training program and the Job Fair & Open House happening this Thursday. Posted by ABC27 News on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 Filmed live on 6/25/19 at 9:15 am

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A program in the Midstate is offering hope, opportunity and employment potential to those who are considered undesirable or unemployable. In this week’s Heart of the Midstate, we’re focusing on the Ex-offender training program with the Tri-County OIC. The OIC is hosting a unique Job Fair and Open House Thursday, June 27th. The event is at the Tri-County OIC building (500 Maclay Street, Harrisburg) from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. For more information click here.

The OIC program focuses on helping people help themselves. They teach people academic remediation and vocational skills training. Their SOAR program stands for Skills, Opportunities, Achievement & Responsibility.

The event is for anyone who looking for employment, assistance with resume building, interview techniques, and just general information about the training service and programs that OIC and other support agencies offer in the community. Job seekers can showcase their talents and some employers will be hiring on the spot.

In this week’s segment, we’re speaking with Executive Director for OIC, Jeffrey Woodyard and SOAR Case Manager Christina Johnson. Woodyard started as a GED teacher in 1978 and within two years became the Exec. Director. He has developed and managed programs for Tri-County residents who have the most barriers to success. He supervises the adult education, re-entry program, and the skills training programs.

Johnson is responsible for working with re-entry participants who are 18-24 years old. She develops realistic career pathway plans for the students. Johnson’s extensive background in case management and her knowledge of community resources assures that her participants receive the best support services to help them overcome barriers to success.