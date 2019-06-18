Heart of the Midstate: Meet the newly crowned Miss PA

Watch on ABC27’s Facebook page around 9:00 am to meet Miss Pennsylvania 2019. She was crowned over the weekend at the Penn State York Pullo Family Performing Arts Center.

Your new Miss PA is 23-years-old Tiffany Seitz. She will represent the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the forthcoming Miss America scholarship competition. She will also receive more than $8,000 in direct scholarship as well as several in-kind scholarship opportunities.

Seitz is from Freeport, PA near Pittsburgh. She’s a graduate of Grove City College with a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Minor in Communications. Her social impact platform is “Adoption Advocacy – restoring hope, transforming lives.”

Seitz was tested cocaine positive and addicted at birth, and not expected to survive. She resided in foster care before eventually being adopted, so her platform is extremely personal, driving her passion to educate the public about fostering and adoption, ultimately helping children in the system to find forever homes and keep their dreams alive. At the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition, Seitz performed a musical theater jazz dance to “Moving the lines” from smash. She was a preliminary award winner for evening wear and social impact.

Former Miss PA, Kayla Repasky of Gettysburg is also chatting with us in the Heart of the Midstate segment talking about her year with the crown. She had a full successful year of service. She spoke to 15,000 students about bullying, visited all CMN Children’s Hospitals around the state, and served numerous non-profit organizations this past year.

This past Friday the Miss Pennsylvania’s outstanding teen 2019 was also crowned. Her name is Riley Evans. She will represent the commonwealth at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competition in Orlando, FL next month.



The Miss PA scholarship Foundation, INC. is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young women. The organization embraces the Miss America mission of “Preparing great women for the world, preparing the world for great women.” The group focuses on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment at the local and state levels.