Hershey Invests $1.5 Million in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company announced Monday, it will invest $1.5 million in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to establish a scholarship endowment. Its goal is to increase that to $3 million over the next 10 years.

The endowment aims to support students pursuing degrees in food science in TMCF-member-schools, which include public colleges that provide advanced education for underrepresented populations.

“Hershey has been proudly associated with TMCF for more than a decade, and I am delighted to see the evolution of our Hershey partnership grow,” said Alicia Petross, VP Talent Acquisition + Diversity & Inclusion. “Our aim is to make a meaningful difference for deserving under-represented students who aspire to a fulfilling career in food science.”

The endowment is the first time a company has committed to endow a TMCF scholarship. Donations to TMCF typically go into the organization’s general fund.

“We are extremely grateful to Hershey for their generous support and commitment to supporting our students, particularly during these difficult and challenging times,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of TMCF. “This scholarship endowment will make it possible for students at our schools to pursue their passion of studying and earning a degree in food science. This is a welcomed investment in the future of our nation.”