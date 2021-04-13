Hersheypark holds in-person hiring event on Tuesday evening

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Individuals interested in a job at Hersheypark were able to attend an in-person hiring event at the GIANT Center on Tuesday evening.

The hiring event ran until 7 p.m.

Hundreds of positions are open at the amusement park, from food and beverage to attractions, retail and games.

Around 5:00 p.m., dozens of people had already showed up for a potential job opportunity.

“We have been able to host an in-person event, so although our virtual hiring events have been great — and it’s been fun to meet people online — there’s nothing like getting to share our excitement with our applicants, answer their questions face to face,” said Kathleen McGraw, of Hershey Entertainment and Resorts.

Walk-in registration was welcome during the event.