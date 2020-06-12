Hersheypark opens for summer on July 3

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark has announced it is opening its doors on July 3 with earlier exclusive days for season pass holders on July 1 and July 2.

In addition to opening its doors to the public, the park is debuting a rollercoaster dubbed ‘Candymonium’, which is stated to be the longest and fastest coaster at Hersheypark.

Several attractions other than the park are slated to open before the end of the month:

ZooAmerica will be open to the public on June 22 with exclusive days for Hersheypark Season Pass holders on June 20 and 21 and Zoo Annual Pass holders on June 19, 20, and 21.

The Spa At The Hotel Hershey and the MeltSpa will open June 19.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar is currently open for patio dining and curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

In a press release, the park unveiled the following precautions it is taking to ensure safety for guests:

Increased Cleaning & Sanitization: Hersheypark will sanitize high-touch areas frequently and add sanitization stations throughout Hersheypark.

Guest Reservations System: A new reservation system will allow Hersheypark to follow state guidelines on capacity and allow guests to better plan their visit in advance.

Social Distancing: Hersheypark will reinforce appropriate social distancing through signage, ground markings, and redesigned guest spaces.

Face Coverings & Temperature Screenings: All guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, except while dining and on certain attractions. Guests should also be prepared to undergo a touchless temperature screening prior to entering Hersheypark.

Ride Protocols: Hersheypark will determine social distancing and sanitizing requirements on a ride-by-ride basis with new procedures as necessary.

Enhanced Team Member Training: All team members will undergo increased training on new protocols.

“On behalf of the entire team at Hersheypark, we can’t wait to kick off our 114th season with familiar favorites and exciting additions like Candymonium,” general manager Vikki Hultquist said in a release. “As we prepare to welcome guests back to our clean and green destination for family fun, we want them to know that their health and safety has been and always will be our top priority at Hersheypark.”

For more information, hours and tickets, visit www.Hersheypark.com.