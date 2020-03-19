Highspire Diner handing out bagged lunches to students off from school

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the devastation COVID-19 has caused, it has also brought out the best in communities. Highspire Diner is currently serving free bagged lunches to students home from school.

Chris Harmantzis is a co-owner of the diner. He is also an 8th-grade teacher in New York City whose school is closed, so he came home to help out his family’s business.

All the tables in the diner are empty, something he’s not used to seeing.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment in terms of what business usually is, compared to now obviously. We’re trying different things to really drum up business. As a small business, we’re still operating. We still have bills to pay,” Hamantzis said. “We came together and said the community gives to us every single day, how are we going to give back to them during a time like this?”

The diner is using its own food and supplies to make sure students off school have a proper meal, something Chris knows is important.

“I see it, especially in the community I work in,” Harmantzis said. “Students who aren’t receiving those basic needs, really turn to the schools for both safety and for learning.”

Kids can come Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and pick up a lunch free of charge.

“They have a choice of peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, turkey and cheese, applesauce, bag of chips and a bag of cookies,” Harmantzis said.

The diner is also open for take-out and delivery.