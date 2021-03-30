Historic Enola Miller House to be moved to new location in East Pennsboro Twp. Tuesday

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Weather permitting, crews will be moving a 180-year-old Cumberland County landmark to a new location Tuesday.

The Enola Miller House is the oldest home in East Pennsboro Township.

“Typically you see tractors pulling the houses. This one is actually done via remote control,” said John Bruetsch, a spokesperson for East Pennsboro Township. “There will be a guy with a remote control and a screen and he catch watch where it’s going and move all the wheels independently.”

The home, built in 1841 at the intersection of First Street and Valley Road, is going to be moved 1,300 feet. It’s new location will be a lot donated to the township at the intersection of First and Miller streets.

Wolfe House and Building Movers are scheduled to begin moving the 430-ton stone home at 7:30 a.m.

Because of its importance, the township expects many residents come out to watch it all happen.

The two-story structure was the birthplace of the namesake of the town of Enola.

“History means a lot to the people,” added Bruetsch. “It’s important that you have it so generations later on can find out how the land was donated and who donated it, here’s where these people lived and everything else.”

The township’s historical preservation society is looking for donations to help restore thehouse and transform it into a museum.