YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The hospitality industry took a serious hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as lots of businesses faced severe staffing shortages. Now, a landmark hotel in York, Pennsylvania is preparing to reopen, but finding hotel staff is easier said than done.

The Yorktowne Hotel, which was built in 1925, fell into disrepair and closed in 2016. After years of delays, it is finally reopening its doors.

“If you can imagine in a hotel we are recruiting for it right now, we’ll need lobby attendants, we’ll need lobby servers,” said Greta Miller, human resources at the Yorktowne Hotel.

Many businesses in the hotel industry struggle due to staffing shortages. The Yorktowne Hotel is strategizing how it can attract and retain workers.

However, Yorktowne Hotel thinks they have the winning formula: a hospitality training program that is offered for free honoring a tenured employee of the hotel for 63 years.

“You can teach a lot of hospitality skills. You can teach people how to use a reservation system or the best way to answer a phone, and it’s what these classes at Crispus Attucks are teaching but those attitudes and service mindset and really have friendliness and warmth are not as trainable,” added Miller.

Feordalyza Leranzo says that’s why shes’s at the Yorktowne Hotel.

All you need to do is attend class, pass a test, and, “the certificate stays with them, stays with their resume, it’s not something the Yorketown Hotel owns. It’s totally theirs to take where they want to go,” said Miller.

The Yorktowne Hotel will be at the York Hiring Fair from Sept. 19-21 from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park, located at 144 Roosevelt Ave, York, Pennsylvania.