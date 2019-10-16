Hockey players raise thousands to provide service dogs to veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central PA Lawmen’s Hockey players have traded in their pucks for pennies, and lots of them.

Coaches challenged the players to raise $200 each to collectively raise $5,000 to pay for a veteran’s service dog. It was their way of giving back and supporting their community.

But this is a group of dedicated players, who more than doubled their goal.

“It was really nice to know that we’re helping out the community,” said Teagan Flod.

The players raised $12,500 and presented the check to Susquehanna Service Dogs Tuesday at their home rink, Twin Ponds East.

Each Susquehanna Service Dogs costs a veteran $5,000. The players’ chunk of change will pay for two, with $2,500 left over.

The money was raised through car washes, hot dog stands, and even the old-fashioned way, like Ryan Pratt who raised more than $3,000

“I went to a bunch of businesses around my neighborhood,” Pratt said.

Army and Marine veteran, Robert Lighty, said these service dogs are not just companions – they’re lifesavers. He did multiple tours overseas and was wounded in combat.

His service dog, Tie Rod, is his right-hand man.

“After three combat tours I was numb, I was in a very bad place,” said Lighty. “When I got to meet Tie Rod and was paired with Tie Rod, that’s when I knew everything was gonna be okay. He knows if I’m having anxiety or if my stress level is up. I know there’s two veterans out there that are gonna get quality of life and their independence back.”

Man and dog, a team just like the Lawmen’s players.

“We’re all a team, we just tried to work together, even when it was one person’s fundraiser we all pitched in to help,” Teagan Flod said.

You can support the team and its efforts here.