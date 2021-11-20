Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Cuomo misrepresented COVID-19 nursing home toll, report says
Video
Top Stories
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season
A defining image: Rittenhouse nearly crumbles out of picture
Pilot killed, 2 others injured in ‘mishap’ at Air Force base in Texas
Senate GOP hires firm to review Pennsylvania’s 2020 election
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season
Top Stories
Pa. acting physician general discusses the state’s COVID-19 situation ahead of the holidays
Video
Top Stories
Florida woman in COVID-19 coma wakes up on day family planned to pull life support
Three cups of coffee or tea a day may keep dementia, strokes away
US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 7,604 new cases, 1,674,328 total as of Nov. 19, 2021
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
The Big Game
China 2022
Top Stories
Full Week 13 highlights from Friday Night Football on abc27
Top Stories
District XI Class 1A champs Williams Valley come up short against Old Forge in state first round 26-7
Video
Exeter Township outlasts Cedar Cliff in semi-final shootout, 42-35
Video
Lampeter-Strasburg advances to 4A District III title game, ends Kennard-Dale’s dream season 31-0
Video
Spring Grove falls to Governor Mifflin in District III Class 5A semifinals 38-13
Video
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Feed a Local Family
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holidays in Central Pa.
Veterans Voices
Golf Card
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Pa. acting physician general discusses the state’s COVID-19 situation ahead of the holidays
Video
Top Stories
Deck the halls: When is my community decorating for the holidays?
Hometown Hero: Collection of Thanksgiving Day turkeys in Harrisburg
Video
Fixing faces, changing lives, all part of the mission at the Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic
Video
Where and when can I watch ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ this weekend?
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Vibrant Living: Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services
Video
Top Stories
Good Day PA: Pa. Veterinary Medical Association
Video
Top Stories
Michelin windshield wiper blades
Video
Good Day PA: Gen X vs. Millenials Tour
Video
UPMC: Orthopedic Care
Video
Fraud Watch : Holiday Scams
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Holidays in Central Pa.
Pa. acting physician general discusses the state’s COVID-19 situation ahead of the holidays
Video
Deck the halls: When is my community decorating for the holidays?
Hometown Hero: Collection of Thanksgiving Day turkeys in Harrisburg
Video
Don’t Waste Your Money: Thanksgiving dinner
Video
14 deals (at early Black Friday prices) for people who are hosting over the holidays
More Holidays in Central Pa. Headlines
Hometown Hero: Cops, Cars, Coffee & K9s Christmas Drive
Video
63% say Thanksgiving to resemble pre-COVID ones: poll
Harrisburg Police handing out gift cards during holiday season
Senate majority leader proposes way to combat rising gas prices ahead of holidays
Video
Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC
Gallery
“Smart toys?” Avoid dumb mistakes: Earlier holiday shopping means new toy safety tips
Video
Dover Music Booster Holiday Craft Show is back this year in York
Video
Ornaments Wanted: Good Day PA Holiday Tree
American Music Theatre Presents Annual Christmas Show & Dancing with the Stars Tour
Video
Holidays & Weight Loss with Twin Hills Weight Loss
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos