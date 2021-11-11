Dover Music Booster Holiday Craft Show is back this year in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s yet another longtime local event that was annual — until it wasn’t. After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dover Music Booster Holiday Craft Show is back! As the 23rd show, there will be food trucks and more than 100 vendors.

Proceeds support Dover Area High School’s marching band.

“This year, more than ever, is a great time to shop local and small businesses, and we’re just excited to be back and have our show. The vendors are excited, the community, the customers – we’re just all really anxious to have some normalcy,” Michelle Wallace, craft show coordinator, said.

The show is Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the high school. Masks are required for entry.