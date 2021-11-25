Midstate business prepares several meals for area families in need

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — (WHTM) One of the best parts of the Thanksgiving holiday for many families is the dinner. However, the meal can be very expensive for some families especially during an ongoing pandemic.

A Midstate business is doing its part to step in and help all at no cost.

“I want everyone to have a hot meal that needs one I hate to see anyone go hungry,” Alexander Costik said.

Busy hands were at work prepping and placing around 70 boxes of Thanksgiving meals into multiple bags so many families across the Midstate who are in need, have a warm meal to eat with no questions asked.

“A couple of the people are hotel workers, bartenders, people like that who couldn’t get off to be with their families so pretty much anyone who needs it,” Costik said.

Old Coaly Pub and Grill House general manager Alex Costik says this is the 3rd year he and several volunteers have fed families across the area by pick up and delivery.

“It helps the people who we’re delivering the meals to but it also helps everybody here as well, it gives them somewhere to hang out on Thanksgiving and Christmas all that,” Costik said.

The Middletown native says with these meals, you never know whose life you can touch.

“We got it last year from them, it’s amazing food great people,” Matthew Bair said.

Bair says this Thanksgiving came with some financial hardships for his family. He says these boxes of meals are a huge help.

“It helps a lot with my wife being pregnant and it’s hard for us to kinda cool and do everything, small apartment family is kinda small, don’t really get out and do much,” Matthew Bair said.

Costik says this season, it’s all about giving back to the community, no matter what situation folks may find themselves in.

“Everybody’s so thankful like a lot of people just can’t afford to cook all the fixings all the sides everything like that,” Costik said.

Volunteers say all the work of getting these meals made is completely worth it.

It can be a challenge it prepares a Thanksgiving feast for your loved ones when the prices of food items have increased.

However, many families were able to have a sigh of relief and gather at the dinner table at no cost.

Volunteers say they plan to regroup and do this all again for the Christmas holiday.