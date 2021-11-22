Midstate experts say everyone can help make the holiday travel experience better

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials with the Transportation Security Administration say they expect this holiday season travel to be busier than last year. Lisa Farbstein, a spokesperson for the administration, says they are seeing foot traffic at airports that are similar to pre-pandemic levels.

“We are encouraging people to get to the airport early,” Farbstein said. “The lines at the security checkpoint may be long at times, and getting there earlier will help ease the stress of running late.”

Farbstein added that it is important people check their carry-on bags for prohibited items, so it won’t create delays for themselves or others.

“It may require that they pull your bag off of the belt to be opened and searched,” Farbstein said. “That will likely mean you will spend more time at the checkpoint and so will the people in line behind you.”

Farbstein says travelers can bring Thanksgiving food items, including cakes, cookies, and even a frozen turkey, but bottles of wine and other items that can spill, need to be checked in.

According to Farbstein, travelers are required to wear masks in airports and during flights, adding the mask mandate will continue until Jan. 18 of next year.