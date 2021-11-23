Thanksgiving safety tips to make this holiday a success

(WHTM) — Thanksgiving is almost upon us. Many people will be visiting family and friends for the holiday, eating delicious meals, and enjoying the company of others. But what about those families who are actually cooking all the food? The National Fire Protection Association has provided some tips to make sure your holiday is fun and safe:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away. Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet. Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button

If you have children consider getting them involved in Thanksgiving preparations with recipes that can be done outside the kitchen

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

If you follow these tips, your thanksgiving will sure be a smashing success!