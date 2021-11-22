Where to see holiday light displays in Central Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Is it really the holidays without holiday lights? From luminous trees to flying reindeer to dancing elves, here are several Midstate places to check out holiday light displays that absolutely “sleigh.”

Christmas in Lights

This residence in Marysville goes all-out for Christmas each year with a drive-by and walk-thru light display open from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s. It’s free to check out, but donations are accepted. This year, donations will go to The Queen B Project and the Higley family. Learn more here.

Christmas in the Park

Stroll along a walking trail and check out more than 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade light displays at the fourth annual Christmas in the Park in Terre Hill, Lancaster County. Additionally, the event includes craft vendors, children’s activities, cookie decorating, live music, food vendors, and more. The event takes place Dec. 3-5, and more information can be found here.

Christmas Lights on Clouser

Starting Nov. 26, check out this drive-thru light display set up in Mechanicsburg. Donations are being collected for two local charities at the display. Learn more online here.

Christmas Magic — A Festival of Lights

This holiday light festival at Rocky Ridge County Park in York County includes more than 600,000 lights as well as a cookie and hot chocolate stand. Visit the displays between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24, 25, and 31). Timed-entry tickets are required and must be reserved in advance, and they can be purchased online here or by phone at 717-840-7440.

Dutch Winter Wonderland

Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster gets a holiday makeover for this winter favorite. Take in thousands of lights, plus enjoy around 20 rides and attractions and say “hello” to Santa on select dates in November and December. Learn more and get tickets here.

Hershey Sweet Lights

Hershey Sweet Lights in Hummelstown, which is open until Jan. 2, features almost 600 animated light displays along a drive-thru trail. Hop in your vehicle and bring your hot chocolate to check out the lights. Tickets can be purchased here, and those who buy tickets before 5 p.m. on the day of their visit get a discount.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

Hersheypark’s Christmas Candylane opened Nov. 12 and continues until Jan. 2. Enjoy select rides, meet Santa’s reindeer, and be immersed in more than 5 million twinkling lights throughout the amusement park, including displays that flash along to classic holiday music. Tickets can be purchased here.

Linglestown Lights

This home in Harrisburg sets up one impressive light display with the lights flashing along to holiday music. Starting Nov. 22, tune your radio to 98.1 FM and sit back to watch the dancing lights. Donations are collected for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the display. Learn more here or here.

Refreshing Mountain

From Nov. 26 through Jan. 9, Refreshing Mountain in Stevens, Lancaster County, will be decorated with lights for the holidays. Guests can drive through the property to check out hundreds of illuminated trees and other structures, or they can park and walk around the site to see more lights and huddle by a campfire with a warm drink.

This experience is donation-based, with proceeds going to local nonprofits, or guests can choose to reserve other experiences including ziplining or tackling an elevated obstacle course above the lights. More information can be found online here, where reservations can also be made for the ticketed experiences.

Stone Gables Estate Christmas Light Drive-Thru

The 3-mile drive-thru Christmas light display at Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown features more than 600,000 lights. It’s open Nov. 26 through Dec. 30. Learn more and purchase tickets online here.

Did we miss your favorite light display? Send an email to avanetten@abc27.com to have it added to the list!