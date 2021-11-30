York Jewish Community Center celebrating Giving Tuesday

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Jewish Community Center (JCC) is joining millions around the world in Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement.

It’s where the gift of generosity lasts beyond the day and impacts everyone on the planet.

It’s also the third night on Chanukah, so the York JCC is celebrating both. Each JCC department, from early childhood to family services, came up with a “wish list.” This list includes anything from puzzles, building blocks, bikes and even gift cards.

Anyone can jump online and fulfill the wishlist. In-person, you can also take a dreidel, a spinning-top toy, from something called a Mitzvah Menorah.

“And in place of that leave a gift card, whether it’s Starbucks or Weis or any other type of store, and then we can just that to help others in the community,” York JCC CEO Jonah Geller said.

All gifts help the York JCC continue to provide valuable resources and services including senior services, inclusive youth programs, food assistance, education, childcare, cultural programming and more.

You can fulfill a wish online for as little as $5. Here’s a link to learn more.