HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The humane society wants everyone to enjoy the holiday season, including the dogs at their center, and this new initiative is a way to guarantee that.

“I’ve been empty in my home and coming home from work every day and you know having somebody to come home to has just been a blessing,” said Joe Mishler, a new Foster Parent.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg has created a “home for the holidays” foster program for those spending the holidays alone

“A lot of the people who applied for the program maybe didn’t have family in town for the holidays or were going to be alone for the holidays so adding a shelter dog to the home kind of brightened it up a bit for most of the families that the dogs have gone home with,” said Kristi Kleinfelter, Community Outreach & Foster Coordinator.

It gives shelter dogs a break from their kennels and a short-term foster opportunity for families looking to spread Christmas cheer to a four-legged friend.

“I think it provides them with a sense of security a safe place to sleep hang out with a family just gets a know what it’s like to be loved and to be in a home for Christmas,” said Kleinfelter

Although the short-term adoption was for just Christmas weekend, most families picked up their furry friends early. The hope is the weekend leads to permanent adoptions.

“She has been so sweet and I’m trying to find out what’s wrong with her and I can’t seem to find it and can figure out why she’s been you know here for so long,” said Mishler.

This is the program’s first year, and all of the dogs available for “short-term” adoption found a home this holiday weekend.