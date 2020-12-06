The Grinch visits Perry County to spread holiday cheer

PERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sunday the Grinch visited Millerstown Park to take photos with local children after wandering the streets of Perry County the night before.

Tina Sofranek-Strohecker, a Perry County resident, dressed as the Grinch after her granddaughter was supposed to get photos with the Grinch but the event got canceled.

“I wanted to do it for her and all the other kids just to see them smile,” Sofranek-Strohecker says. “It makes me happy to see my community in good spirits and to be able to laugh and smile with them.”

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Photo contributed by Sara Arnold

Sofranek-Strohecker was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2019 and has been breast cancer free since February 2020.

In April Sofranek-Strohecker bought a bunny costume and had video calls with children in her family as well as other kids in the neighborhood.

“I just know that I’ve been feeling really down lately and needed to lift my spirits and what better way to do this than spread Christmas joy,” says Sofranek-Strohecker.