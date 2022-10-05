HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s Hometown Heroes are taking part in Friday Night Football.

Bishop McDevitt will host this year’s Thin Blue Line Game while playing the Hershey Trojans this upcoming Friday. The game will honor police officers as well as firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Retired State Trooper Alex Douglass will do the coin toss. He was shot while trying to save the life of Corporal Byron Dickson, who was killed during an ambush outside the State Police barracks in Pike County in 2014.

State Police K9s, horses, and a helicopter will also be at the game.,

The Dauphin County Chiefs of Police hope to raise $10,000 at the game, which will go toward honoring fallen heroes and their families.