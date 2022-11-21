CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Nov. 21’s, hometown heroes helped raise scholarship money throughout 2022.

The Chambersburg School District Foundation was recently given a check for $1,400 from the local Chamber of Commerce.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over the summer, the chamber held its 18th annual “Tim and Susan Cook Memorial Run.” The event honors the Cooks, who were teachers in the area, that died in a 2002 car crash.

The money will be added to a scholarship fund that helps qualifying Chambersburg High School seniors.